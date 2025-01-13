Russian troops advance in strategically important Chasiv Yar and Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast – DeepState

Russian forces have advanced near eight settlements in the Donetsk Oblast, according to the analytical project DeepState’s report on January 13.

The Russian occupying forces reportedly advanced in Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Yantarne, and Novovasylivka. Analysts also reported Russian army advances near Yelyzavetivka, Zelene, Zvirove, and Kotlyne, south of Chasiv Yar and Toretsk.

Chasiv Yar and Toretsk hold strategic importance in Donetsk Oblast due to their crucial geographic locations, which enable control over vital supply routes and access to key urban centers. Positioned on elevated terrain, Chasiv Yar serves as a natural defensive stronghold, allowing Ukrainian forces to inflict significant losses on advancing Russian troops. Toretsk is similarly critical, as its potential capture by Russian forces would facilitate further advances into the region.

The Russian offensive toward Chasiv Yar intensified around 4 April 2024, leading to intense fighting in the area.

The outcome of these battles could determine whether Russia can threaten Ukraine’s remaining major population centers in the Donetsk Oblast.

The situation at the front in Donetsk Oblast remains difficult as Russian forces have increased their operational tempo in recent months.

On 1 January, DeepState reported that Russian forces were present in virtually every part of Novovasylivka village near Pokrovsk, a city that remains a key defensive line for Ukrainian defenders.

The spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, Viktor Trehubov, stated on 2 January that Ukrainian forces control almost all of Chasiv Yar.

DeepState reported on 3 January that Russian forces advanced near five settlements and occupied three – Dachenske, Novyi Trud, and Vovkove in Donetsk Oblast.

On 6 January, DeepState reported that Russian forces advanced in Toretsk, Zelene, and Petropavlivka, as well as near Vozdvyzhenka, Baranivka, and Pishchane in Donetsk Oblast.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 8 January that Russian forces recently advanced in the northwestern part of Toretsk city and reached the administrative boundary of the city in one area after several weeks of more intensive Russian offensive operations in this area.

On 11 January, DeepState reported that Russian forces fully occupied the city of Kurakhove. However, Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group, stated that Ukrainian military forces maintain positions within Kurakhove and “it’s too early to talk about complete capture of the city by Russian forces.”

Ukraine’s 28th Mechanized Brigade reported on 12 January that Russian soldiers are wearing civilian clothing to conceal their movements in Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast.

“This is another violation of the rules of warfare,” the brigade reported, noting that such actions constitute a war crime under international law.

The brigade reported that while Russian infantry “attempt to divert attention and disguise themselves,” their presence remains detectable through “identical clothing, behavior, and sometimes even their weapons.”

The 28th Mechanized Brigade emphasized that this tactic “complicates the work of our soldiers, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not ‘shoot at everything that moves,’ unlike Russian troops.”

Read also: