Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding their ground in the city of Kurakhove, Donetsk Oblast, despite continuous Russian attacks, according to Viktor Trehubov, spokesperson for the “Khortytsia” Operational Strategic Grouping of Forces. In a 11 January broadcast on “Suspilne. Studio,” Trehubov said that Ukrainian troops have retained control of strategic positions within the city, including the area around the thermal power plant (TPS).

Reports circulated earlier this week, particularly through the Deep State map, suggesting that Russian forces had captured Kurakhove. However, the Ukrainian General Staff’s morning briefing on 11 January did not specifically mention Kurakhove. Instead, they updated their operational map, incorporating Kurakhove and surrounding areas like Dachne, Yasynove, and Yantarnye into the Pokrovsk direction.

Trehubov strongly countered claims of a complete Russian takeover, clarifying that while parts of the city have been heavily damaged, Ukrainian forces are still actively engaged in defending their positions.

“From the information I have, fighting is ongoing in the Kurakhove area. Ukrainian troops are maintaining control, especially at the TPS, which is located within the city,” Trehubov stated. “It’s premature to claim that the Russians have fully occupied the city. While much of Kurakhove is reduced to rubble, our forces have not withdrawn.”

The city of Kurakhove has been a focal point of fierce conflict since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Following the Russian capture of nearby Mariinka in early 2024, Russian forces increased their offensive efforts on the Kurakhove axis, launching daily assaults throughout the year. The intensity of the fighting has escalated steadily, with Russian attacks increasing from 186 in May to 422 by August.

By the fall of 2024, Russian forces were conducting over a thousand attacks per month in the area, according to Ukrainian military reports. The strategic significance of Kurakhove has been underscored by the ongoing battles around the Kurakhivka Reservoir and the TPS, once part of the local infrastructure, which has now become a fortified stronghold.

On 11 November 2024 Russian forces blew up the dam of the Kurakhivka Reservoir, a critical hydraulic structure near the village of Stari Terny. This sabotage halted the operation of the thermal power plant, but the site remains a vital military position in the city’s defense. Despite heavy damage to Kurakhove, Ukrainian forces have maintained their defensive line, preventing Russian forces from seizing total control.

Trehubov’s comments confirm that Ukrainian soldiers continue to defend their positions in Kurakhove. “We are still holding our positions within the city limits, and there are no plans to retreat,” he emphasized.

The ongoing battle for Kurakhove has wreaked havoc on the civilian population. The city, once home to thousands of people, has been devastated by relentless artillery strikes and air raids. Many buildings, including civilian infrastructure, have been destroyed, leaving residents in dire conditions. Efforts to evacuate civilians from the war zone have been challenging due to the constant shelling and the destruction of vital transportation routes.

