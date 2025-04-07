More than 20 new fibre-optic drones appeared in Ukraine in 2025 – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has developed over 20 new certified drone models with fibre-optic control systems since the beginning of 2025, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on 7 April.

“We are working specifically on fibre-optic drones – since the beginning of this year alone, more than 20 new certified models of drones with fibre-optic control systems have emerged,” Zelenskyy said.

The president said that 11 Ukrainian enterprises have already mastered the production of these specific drones.

“The goal is to achieve the largest possible scale of production and supply. Today I ordered contracts to be concluded to the maximum extent,” he added.

Zelenskyy also reported positive progress with “deep strikes” (long-range attack drones).

“I cannot name specific figures, but this year we will provide the necessary volume for our Defense Forces,” the president said.

As the Russo-Ukrainian war continues, Ukraine’s focus on advancing drone technology highlights the increasing significance of unmanned warfare on the battlefield. Drone innovations have become a defining aspect of the war, with unmanned vehicles operating across air, land, and sea. Meanwhile, anti-drone electronic warfare is rapidly evolving as well, as both sides advance their technologies.

