Finnish tech group Summa Defence launches a joint drone production facility with Ukrainian partners to meet rising demand for advanced military and civilian drone technologies.
by Yuri Zoria
28/11/2024
2 minute read
Aerial drone. Photo: Summa Defence Ltd
New drone factory planned in Finland with Ukrainian partners

Finnish defense and security technology group Summa Defence is set to establish a new drone production facility in Finland through a strategic joint venture with Ukrainian drone manufacturers. The company announced plans to create a subsidiary, Summa Drones, which will lead the collaborative manufacturing effort.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly from both sides.

According to the company’s press release published on 28 November, the facility aims to rapidly increase drone production capacity, with wide-scale production planned to commence in the first half of 2025. The project involves Ukrainian companies Kort, Elf Systems, Skyassist, and MPS Development.

Jussi Holopainen, CEO of Summa Defence, emphasized the high demand for drone technology.

“Drones will be delivered not only to Ukraine but also across the European Union and NATO countries,” he stated, adding that drones are becoming “a permanent part of society, playing a vital role in securing critical societal functions across civilian, defense, and security sectors.”

The joint venture will focus on producing aerial, ground, and marine drones. Summa Drones will hold majority ownership in the partnership, with the Ukrainian companies contributing their expertise and technological capabilities.

Holopainen further noted that the drones have already demonstrated their strategic importance in Ukraine, particularly in protecting critical infrastructure and supporting emergency and rescue missions. The facility’s establishment is expected to enhance security of supply both in Ukraine and internationally.

