Teams from over 20 Ukrainian defense startups completed education program in Silicon Valley

Ukraine’s defense startups gain Silicon Valley mentorship via SRI International, accelerating military tech innovation with US expertise and investment potential.
byOlena Mukhina
06/02/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian defense tech startups celebrate their graduation from the Deep Tech Security Accelerator. Source: Ukraine’s Defense Ministry
On 6 February, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reported that 22 Ukrainian companies specializing in innovative defense and security developments graduated from the accelerator program organized by the California-based SRI International Research Institute, which was officially supported by the Ukrainian Consulate General in San Francisco and the ministry itself.

The Deep Tech Security Accelerator is a project aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s defense capabilities. Co-founded by SRI International, a nonprofit research institute headquartered in Menlo Park, California, it focuses on technological innovations for government institutions and businesses and holds over 4,000 patents and patent applications worldwide.

Over the course of two weeks, the Ukrainian companies worked with experts from leading American universities, the US Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit, and top consulting firms.

They explored strategic partnerships in the defense sector and presented their products to investors from Silicon Valley. Over the next six months, top US experts will conduct mentoring sessions and assist the companies with market strategies and attracting investment.

“We were honored to host this talented group of Ukrainian entrepreneurs. Their ingenuity and drive align with the spirit of innovation thriving in Silicon Valley, and we look forward to helping them advance their projects and contribute to global security,” said Peter Markotullio, Senior Vice President of Commercialization at SRI International, strategic partner of the SRI Deep Tech Security Accelerator.

