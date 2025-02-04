Ukrainian robotic grenade-launcher turret enters serial production

Ukrainian defense technology startup Frontline has launched serial production of its Buria robotic turret system designed for the US-made Mk 19 grenade launcher, company representatives told Militarnyi on 3 January.

The company reports that multiple elite Ukrainian units are currently receiving the Buria systems, including the Wolves Da Vinci battalion, 3rd Assault Brigade, and 101st Security Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff.

Frontline provides comprehensive service support and operator training for the Buria turret system. Dozens of Mk 19 grenade launcher operators have already completed instruction on both tripod and ground robotic complex configurations. Operators control the system remotely via controller or laptop, with targeting achieved through map-point selection or coordinate input.

The company has secured orders for the first quarter of 2025 through direct military unit procurement. Frontline said it is expanding its production capacity to meet military demand for robotic remote-controlled systems. The company announced plans to integrate the turret’s targeting system with reconnaissance drone data for real-time coordinate transmission.

The Buria robotic turret features remote control and targeting at 50-100 meters, targeting software with integrated ballistic calculator, recoil compensation system, 32-64 round ammunition capacity, 47 kg weight, multiple firing modes including single/burst/programmed burst, and switchable stationary/gyro-stabilized operation modes.

