Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Ukrainian robotic grenade-launcher turret enters serial production

The Buria carries the Mk 19 belt-fed automatic grenade launcher, and can be installed on a tripod and ground drones.
byYuri Zoria
04/02/2025
1 minute read
ukrainian robotic turret buria enters serial production unified combat system burya termit missile frontline img_0201-scaled equipment carries mk 19 belt-fed automatic grenade launcher can installed tripod ground drones ukraine news
The unified combat system of the Burya turret and the Termit missile system. Source: Frontline.
Ukrainian robotic grenade-launcher turret enters serial production

Ukrainian defense technology startup Frontline has launched serial production of its Buria robotic turret system designed for the US-made Mk 19 grenade launcher, company representatives told Militarnyi on 3 January.

The company reports that multiple elite Ukrainian units are currently receiving the Buria systems, including the Wolves Da Vinci battalion, 3rd Assault Brigade, and 101st Security Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff.

Frontline provides comprehensive service support and operator training for the Buria turret system. Dozens of Mk 19 grenade launcher operators have already completed instruction on both tripod and ground robotic complex configurations. Operators control the system remotely via controller or laptop, with targeting achieved through map-point selection or coordinate input.

Four new ground drones cleared for Ukrainian army deployment to enhance logistics

The company has secured orders for the first quarter of 2025 through direct military unit procurement.  Frontline said it is expanding its production capacity to meet military demand for robotic remote-controlled systems. The company announced plans to integrate the turret’s targeting system with reconnaissance drone data for real-time coordinate transmission.

The Buria robotic turret features remote control and targeting at 50-100 meters, targeting software with integrated ballistic calculator, recoil compensation system, 32-64 round ammunition capacity, 47 kg weight, multiple firing modes including single/burst/programmed burst, and switchable stationary/gyro-stabilized operation modes.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!