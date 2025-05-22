Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russia builds infrastructure for one of biggest thefts of war

Meanwhile, Ukraine and its media stay silent.
byOlena Mukhina
22/05/2025
3 minute read
add new post russian troops ukraine's zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant illustrative image/ telegram channel tsaplienko occupiers prepping hold hostage znpp's personnel
Russian troops at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, an illustrative image/ Source: Telegram channel, Tsaplienko
Russia builds infrastructure for one of biggest thefts of war

Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is on the brink of complete Kremlin takeover. 

The temporarily occupied ZNPP, one of the largest in the world, may already be physically connected to Russia’s power grid. If not, it will be within weeks, according to Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for Occupation Research.

For comparison, countries like Slovakia, Finland have populations and electricity consumption levels that could be covered by the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant output. For an instance, Ireland’s annual electricity consumption is around 30–35 TWh, which is less than ZNPP’s maximum annual output. 

He says Russia has completed construction of a new power transmission line through the Mariupol district. The project involves two key nodes in the southern occupied Donetsk Oblast, where infrastructure is being connected to the Russian energy grid.

Coordinates of the works:

  • 47°08’55.7″N 37°18’40.0″E — distribution node and compressor station
  • 47°02’27.2″N 37°05’17.5″E — grid connection point

Andriushchenko shares a map documenting construction progress from February to April, indicating the plant is in the final stages of physical integration into Russia’s energy system.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency regularly reports deteriorating safety conditions at the plant and warns that military activity around the site increases the risk of both accidental and deliberate nuclear disaster.

The worst part, Andriushchenko says, is the silence. Neither the Ukrainian government nor the media are responding to Russia’s actions, giving the occupiers a free hand to complete the most dangerous energy crime of the war. At the same time, combat operation at the station can lead to the catastrophe not only for Ukraine but the whole Europe as well. 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts