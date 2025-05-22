Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is on the brink of complete Kremlin takeover.

The temporarily occupied ZNPP, one of the largest in the world, may already be physically connected to Russia’s power grid. If not, it will be within weeks, according to Petro Andriushchenko, head of the Center for Occupation Research.

For comparison, countries like Slovakia, Finland have populations and electricity consumption levels that could be covered by the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant output. For an instance, Ireland’s annual electricity consumption is around 30–35 TWh, which is less than ZNPP’s maximum annual output.

He says Russia has completed construction of a new power transmission line through the Mariupol district. The project involves two key nodes in the southern occupied Donetsk Oblast, where infrastructure is being connected to the Russian energy grid.

Coordinates of the works:

47°08’55.7″N 37°18’40.0″E — distribution node and compressor station

47°02’27.2″N 37°05’17.5″E — grid connection point

Andriushchenko shares a map documenting construction progress from February to April, indicating the plant is in the final stages of physical integration into Russia’s energy system.

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency regularly reports deteriorating safety conditions at the plant and warns that military activity around the site increases the risk of both accidental and deliberate nuclear disaster.

The worst part, Andriushchenko says, is the silence. Neither the Ukrainian government nor the media are responding to Russia’s actions, giving the occupiers a free hand to complete the most dangerous energy crime of the war. At the same time, combat operation at the station can lead to the catastrophe not only for Ukraine but the whole Europe as well.