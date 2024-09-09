Lithuania to prepare plan for mass evacuation in case of war – Interior Ministry

Lithuania’s government is developing a national mass evacuation plan to be completed by early October, reports the country’s national broadcaster LRT.

The heightened focus on civil defense in the Baltic region comes against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and increased tensions with Moscow.

Interior Minister Agne Bilotaite emphasized the urgency of the initiative, saying, “Today, civil protection is more relevant than ever. The war against Ukraine continues, countries in our region are experiencing hybrid and disinformation attacks, and sabotage is our new reality.”

Bilotaite highlighted Lithuania’s precarious position: “It’s important to note that we are on the front line, so today civil protection has become a priority on our agenda.”

She indicated that while local municipalities have their evacuation plans, a “national strategy is necessary.”

The development of the mass evacuation plan is part of a broader effort to strengthen civil defense in Lithuania. In July, the Seimas approved a program proposed by the Interior Ministry to enhance civil defense infrastructure, including creating new shelters, warning systems, and a specialized mobile application. The initiative costs 285 million euros ($315 mn).

Lithuania’s efforts are mirrored by its Baltic neighbors. In Latvia, Interior Minister Rihards Kozlovskis revealed ongoing work to establish new underground shelters, saying, “We must be prepared for the worst-case scenario.”

Estonia has also ramped up its civil defense measures, with Interior Ministry representative Tuuli Räim reporting, “We are ready to inform the population via SMS messages and other channels.”

In June, the Lithuanian parliament approved conscription for young men immediately after finishing school, set to take effect in 2026.

Read also: