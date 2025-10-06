Not just participants — Ukraine commands NATO’s simulated enemy for first time in history at Portugal naval drills

Not just participation — but a leading role. For the first time in NATO's history, the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine led and carried out the planning, coordination, and management of the Opposing Force (OPFOR) during the REPMUS/Dynamic Messenger 25 exercises held in Portugal, reports Ukraine's Defense Ministry.

Ukraine is the only European country with experience in modern warfare. Kyiv’s role in this exercise highlights its leading position in NATO collective security.

Ukrainian naval forces did not merely participate — they commanded the simulated enemy, demonstrating NATO’s high level of trust in their professionalism.

The exercises reflected current trends in naval warfare, including the use of unmanned systems for coordinated strikes and rapid threat response.

Ukraine leads in NATO maritime security

The Ukrainian combat system DELTA served as the exercise management platform, integrating participants’ efforts and ensuring effective coordination across joint operations. It managed over 100 sea, underwater, land, and aerial drones.

According to Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal, DELTA confirmed compatibility with the latest NATO standards and showed that Ukrainian technologies not only meet NATO standards but also create new approaches to warfare.

"This is proof of our ability to quickly adapt to any combat action at sea, on land, or in the air," Shmyhal emphasized.

The exercises are especially important given the growing role of drones in modern warfare, and Ukraine took part in them for the second time.

Innovations and modern technologies in security

Ukraine’s participation was supported by NATO Joint Command of Naval Forces, the Portuguese Naval Forces, and the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training, and Education Centre (JATEC) to assess the capabilities of two dozen NATO member countries.

Joint training and international trust

This year, the exercises combined REPMUS, the world-leading event in maritime robotics and unmanned technologies, with Dynamic Messenger (DYMS), part of NATO’s operational exercise series.

Integrating DYMS into REPMUS allowed NATO members to combine experimental robot and drone testing with practical NATO exercises, meaning unmanned platforms tested in REPMUS were simultaneously used in real combat scenarios during Dynamic Messenger.

Technologies included reconnaissance, electronic warfare, drone deployment, and AI systems in naval operations.