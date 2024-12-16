Italy prepares to unveil 10th military aid package for Ukraine

Italy approved its tenth military aid package for Ukraine, Defense Minister Guido Crosetto announced.

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, the details of the latest military assistance will be presented by Defense Minister Guido Crossetto to the parliamentary oversight committee COPASIR on 18 December.

Italy has provided nine military aid packages prior to the tenth, which included various military equipment such as anti-aircraft missiles, artillery, and armored vehicles. Notably, two crucial SAMP/T air defense systems were part of these shipments.

“Italy stands beside Kyiv in full commitment to a just peace that cannot be Ukraine’s capitulation,” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Tajani also said that Italian government is working to organize a second peace conference that could potentially include Russia and partners like China, India, and Brazil.

Italian Defense Minister Crossetto indicated the country’s willingness to participate in a potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.

Tajani also highlighted Italy’s role in supporting Ukraine’s energy security and reconstruction, announcing a reconstruction conference scheduled for July in Rome.

Italy plans to allocate €1.7 billion ($1.8 bn) in military aid for Ukraine in 2025, reflecting a significant increase from the previous year’s commitment of €1.2 billion ($1.3 bn)

