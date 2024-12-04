Eng
Reuters: Italy to approve more military aid for Ukraine this month

As uncertainties loom over US support, NATO and G7 members like Italy continue to bolster Ukraine’s defense capabilities.
Maria Tril
04/12/2024
1 minute read
Italy security guarantees for Ukraine
Italian President Giorgia Meloni and Ukrainian President in Kyiv while concluding the bilateral security deal between Ukraine and Italy. Credit: president.gov.ua
Italy is set to deliver its 10th military aid package to Ukraine before the end of December, two anonymous sources revealed to Reuters.

The impending support underscores Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s continued commitment to backing Kyiv in its defense against Russian aggression. Italy has already contributed significant military support, including two Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defense systems since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Details of the upcoming aid package remain confidential, consistent with previous shipments that have been covered under state secrecy.

This commitment comes at a critical time, as uncertainties emerge about potential shifts in US support following president-elect Donald Trump’s anticipated January inauguration.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has urged alliance members to intensify military aid to Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of strengthening Kyiv’s position in potential peace negotiations with Russia.

During Italy’s G7 presidency this year, the group has consistently demonstrated support for Ukraine, most notably by pledging a $50 billion loan backed by frozen Russian assets and repeatedly condemning Russia’s aggressive actions.

Read also:

