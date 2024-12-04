Reuters: Italy to approve more military aid for Ukraine this month

Italy is set to deliver its 10th military aid package to Ukraine before the end of December, two anonymous sources revealed to Reuters.

The impending support underscores Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s continued commitment to backing Kyiv in its defense against Russian aggression. Italy has already contributed significant military support, including two Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defense systems since Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

Details of the upcoming aid package remain confidential, consistent with previous shipments that have been covered under state secrecy.

This commitment comes at a critical time, as uncertainties emerge about potential shifts in US support following president-elect Donald Trump’s anticipated January inauguration.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has urged alliance members to intensify military aid to Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of strengthening Kyiv’s position in potential peace negotiations with Russia.

During Italy’s G7 presidency this year, the group has consistently demonstrated support for Ukraine, most notably by pledging a $50 billion loan backed by frozen Russian assets and repeatedly condemning Russia’s aggressive actions.

