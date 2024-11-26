Eng
Norway plans to increase aid to Ukraine next year to $ 2.7 billion

The proposed increase comes after initial budget plans had actually suggested reducing support to 15 billion kroner ($1,3 bn).
Maria Tril
26/11/2024
Flags of Norway and Ukraine. Illustrative image: dia.dp.gov.ua
Norway’s government will boost its financial support for Ukraine in 2025, increasing aid to 30 billion Norwegian kroner ($2.7 bn) from the current 27 billion kroner ($2,4 bn), according to Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation (NRK).

Norway has been supporting Ukraine since Russia’s full scale invasion. Since 2022, the country allocated approximately 52.6 billion kroner (about $4,7 billion), with around 28 billion kroner ($25 bn) for military support and 24 billion kroner ($22 bn) for civilian aid.

The proposed increase comes after initial budget plans had actually suggested reducing support to 15 billion kroner ($1,3 bn).

Opposition parties, particularly the Conservative Party, advocated for an even higher contribution, with some calling for 45 billion kroner ($4 bn) in aid.

Following negotiations with opposition leaders in the Storting (Norwegian Parliament), the government aims to nearly double its original budget proposal. Beyond military support, the funding will also target critical infrastructure, specifically focusing on enhancing and expanding Ukraine’s electrical capacities and energy supply.

The proposed aid package will be further deliberated in party groups, with a final agreement expected on 28 November.

“In Ukraine, the situation is more serious. And we want Norway to be a clear and leading supporter of Ukraine’s struggle,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said.

This development is part of Norway’s broader Nansen program, initially approved last year with a 75 billion kroner ($6,7 bn) allocation supporting Ukraine until 2027. The government has since proposed expanding the program to 135 billion kroner ($12 bn) and extending it to 2030.

Støre is set to travel to Stockholm for a meeting with Nordic and Baltic prime ministers, where Ukrainian support will be a key discussion point. The Polish prime minister is also expected to attend.

