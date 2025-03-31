Netherlands commits over $ 500 million to Ukrainian drone development program

The Netherlands will allocate €500 million ($541 mn) for a major drone development project for Ukraine, Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands reported on 31 March.

Ukraine has become the world’s largest producer of tactical and strategic drones, setting ambitious targets for 2025, including the production of 4.5 million units and at least 30,000 long-range drones.

The Dutch initiative is part of a larger €2 billion ($2.2 bn) aid package to support Ukraine through 2025, according to the Ministry of Defense. This includes a €500 million ($541 mn) for drone project.

“These drones will be of great significance on the battlefield and will literally save lives,” said Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

Brekelmans also said that this support will help strengthen Ukraine’s position both on the front lines and at the negotiating table.

The Netherlands has consistently supported Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s full-scale invasion. In June 2024, the country allocated €60 million ($5.4 mn) for drone procurement.

Together with Denmark, the Netherlands also contributed €400 million ($432 mn) to a fund for manufacturing CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine, alongside other forms of assistance.

