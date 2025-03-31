Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Netherlands commits over $ 500 million to Ukrainian drone development program

The Netherlands will invest $541 million in developing drones for Ukraine as part of a broader $2.2 billion support package through 2025.
byMaria Tril
31/03/2025
2 minute read
netherlands joined it coalition
Ukrainian and Dutch flags. Illustrative collage.
Netherlands commits over $ 500 million to Ukrainian drone development program

The Netherlands will allocate €500 million ($541 mn) for a major drone development project for Ukraine, Ministry of Defence of the Netherlands reported on 31 March.

Ukraine has become the world’s largest producer of tactical and strategic drones, setting ambitious targets for 2025, including the production of 4.5 million units and at least 30,000 long-range drones.

The Dutch initiative is part of a larger €2 billion ($2.2 bn) aid package to support Ukraine through 2025, according to the Ministry of Defense.  This includes a €500 million ($541 mn) for drone project.

“These drones will be of great significance on the battlefield and will literally save lives,” said Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

Brekelmans also said that this support will help strengthen Ukraine’s position both on the front lines and at the negotiating table.

The Netherlands has consistently supported Ukraine in its defense against Russia’s full-scale invasion. In June 2024, the country allocated €60 million ($5.4 mn) for drone procurement.

Together with Denmark, the Netherlands also contributed €400 million ($432 mn) to a fund for manufacturing CV90 infantry fighting vehicles for Ukraine, alongside other forms of assistance.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts