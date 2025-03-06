Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Netherlands to invest $ 756 mn in drone production for Ukraine

The Dutch PM said that the investment package also aimed partly at Ukraine’s defence industry.
byMaria Tril
06/03/2025
2 minute read
Prime Minister of the Netherlands.
Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Netherlands. Credit: Ramon Van Flymen/ANP/dpa
Netherlands to invest $ 756 mn in drone production for Ukraine

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced on 5 March that the Netherlands will invest 700 million euros ($756 mn) in drone production for Ukraine.

“The Netherlands will keep backing Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression. I stressed that the Netherlands will continue its political, military, financial and moral support.” Schoof said.

The prime minister said that the Dutch investment package worth $756 mn for drones, aimed partly at Ukraine’s defence industry.

Last fall, the Netherlands had already announced 400 million euros ($433 mn) for the development and production of various types of drones for Ukraine. Half of these were planned for production in the Netherlands, with the remainder to be manufactured in Ukraine and other countries.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in October that if the developed drones proved successful, additional funds would be allocated to expand production.

It remains unclear whether the $756 mn figure represents additional funding or an increase of the previously announced amount.

President Zelenskyy confirmed the discussion about strengthening Ukraine’s position.

“The Netherlands is preparing new packages of military and financial assistance, and I informed the Prime Minister about our priority needs,” Zelenskyy wrote.

The relatives of the killed on flight MH17, shot down by a Russian missile over Donbas in 2014, including many Dutch citizens, insist that Russia acknowledging responsibility should be part of the reliable peace agreement.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts