Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced on 5 March that the Netherlands will invest 700 million euros ($756 mn) in drone production for Ukraine.

“The Netherlands will keep backing Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression. I stressed that the Netherlands will continue its political, military, financial and moral support.” Schoof said.

The prime minister said that the Dutch investment package worth $756 mn for drones, aimed partly at Ukraine’s defence industry.

Last fall, the Netherlands had already announced 400 million euros ($433 mn) for the development and production of various types of drones for Ukraine. Half of these were planned for production in the Netherlands, with the remainder to be manufactured in Ukraine and other countries.

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in October that if the developed drones proved successful, additional funds would be allocated to expand production.

It remains unclear whether the $756 mn figure represents additional funding or an increase of the previously announced amount.

President Zelenskyy confirmed the discussion about strengthening Ukraine’s position.

“The Netherlands is preparing new packages of military and financial assistance, and I informed the Prime Minister about our priority needs,” Zelenskyy wrote.

The relatives of the killed on flight MH17, shot down by a Russian missile over Donbas in 2014, including many Dutch citizens, insist that Russia acknowledging responsibility should be part of the reliable peace agreement.

