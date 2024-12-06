Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian forces receive first batch of Ukraine’s newest Peklo drone missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered the first batch of domestically produced Peklo drone missiles with a 700 km range.
byMaria Tril
06/12/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian forces receive first batch of Ukraine’s newest Peklo drone missiles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the delivery of the first batch of new Peklo (Hell) drone missiles to Ukraine’s Defense Forces, marking a significant milestone in the country’s domestic weapon production.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that Ukraine will continue to ramp up its own defense production, with plans to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones and 3,000 missiles.

According to Ukrinform, these locally developed and manufactured drone missiles have already been launched into serial production.

“Our Ukrainian weapon with proven combat effectiveness. Today, the first batch was delivered to our Defense Forces. The mission now is to scale up production and deployment,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

The drone missile can strike range of up to 700 kilometers and a speed of 700 kilometers per hour. Military sources confirmed five successful combat applications, though specific details remain classified for security reasons.

This development follows the previous successful deployment of another Ukrainian long-range drone missile, Palianytsia, which was first used against a military target in Russian-occupied Crimea in August.

The development of the “Palianytsia long-range rocket-drone was completed in just 18 months, highlighting the rapid progress of Ukraine’s domestic defense industry. As more Russian cities may soon become familiar with such “melodious Ukrainian words,” the weapon system appears set to play an increasingly significant role in Ukraine’s defense strategy.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!