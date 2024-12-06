President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the delivery of the first batch of new Peklo (Hell) drone missiles to Ukraine’s Defense Forces, marking a significant milestone in the country’s domestic weapon production.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier that Ukraine will continue to ramp up its own defense production, with plans to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones and 3,000 missiles.

According to Ukrinform, these locally developed and manufactured drone missiles have already been launched into serial production.

“Our Ukrainian weapon with proven combat effectiveness. Today, the first batch was delivered to our Defense Forces. The mission now is to scale up production and deployment,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

The drone missile can strike range of up to 700 kilometers and a speed of 700 kilometers per hour. Military sources confirmed five successful combat applications, though specific details remain classified for security reasons.

This development follows the previous successful deployment of another Ukrainian long-range drone missile, Palianytsia, which was first used against a military target in Russian-occupied Crimea in August.

The development of the “Palianytsia“ long-range rocket-drone was completed in just 18 months, highlighting the rapid progress of Ukraine’s domestic defense industry. As more Russian cities may soon become familiar with such “melodious Ukrainian words,” the weapon system appears set to play an increasingly significant role in Ukraine’s defense strategy.

Read also: