Czech initiative delivers 400,000 more shells to Ukraine by end of April

The Czech Republic delivered 400,000 additional large-caliber shells to Ukraine by the end of April 2025, Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová announced on 27 April, CNN Prima News reports. She recalled that last year, the Czech Republic facilitated the delivery of approximately 1.5 million shells of various calibers to Ukraine.

Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, the Czechia-led shell initiative has played a key role in addressing Ukraine’s shell shortage by streamlining global large-caliber ammunition supplies while ensuring supplier anonymity to shield participants from Russian pressure.

Černochová said that funding for ammunition deliveries is secured until autumn 2025. She emphasized that deliveries would continue depending on how much ammunition Czech authorities can acquire globally.

“We will deliver as much ammunition as we are able to find around the world,” she said, noting that currently available sources could support another 1.5 million shells.

According to Černochová, new countries are joining the Czech ammunition initiative, with Belgium among those pledging participation. Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský had earlier said Canada, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands provided new funding to support the effort.

Lipavský stated that the initiative significantly reduced Russia’s artillery advantage in Ukraine.

“It was 1:10, and today it is 1:2,” he said, crediting the ammunition deliveries for the shift.

The Czech Republic aims to supply Ukraine with 125,000 rounds monthly throughout 2025.

When asked whether this year’s delivery totals will exceed last year’s figures, Černochová said she preferred not to tie herself to specific numbers. She stressed that the initiative’s future will depend heavily on the success of ongoing fundraising efforts and international support.