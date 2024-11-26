EU proposes sanctions on Chinese firms aiding Russia’s drone production

On 25 November, Bloomberg reported that the European Union proposed a sweeping sanctions package targeting Chinese firms allegedly assisting Russian companies in developing attack drones for use in Ukraine. The European Commission’s proposal, which would be the bloc’s 15th sanctions package since Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, aims to freeze assets and impose travel bans on more than 50 individuals and nearly 30 entities.

The proposed measures require unanimous backing from all 27 EU member states and represent a significant diplomatic response to the ongoing conflict. Chinese President Xi Jinping has consistently portrayed Beijing as neutral in the Ukraine conflict and emphasized improving international ties. China has repeatedly criticized Western sanctions and maintains that it will not supply lethal aid to either side.

The EU Commission’s document, seen by Bloomberg, includes the proposed measures specifically targeting Chinese firms supplying Russian military manufacturers with critical components, including engines for attack drones. The sanctions come as Group of Seven foreign ministers are set to pledge “appropriate measures” against countries supporting Russia’s war effort.

The proposed sanctions include multiple strategic components:

Targeting Chinese firms involved in drone technology development

Adding a Chinese national controlling a company that breached EU trade restrictions

Sanctioning a Hong Kong-based firm providing banned microelectronic components

Including North Korean defense officials who deployed troops to aid Russia

Additionally, the EU proposed banning more than 45 Russian oil tankers from accessing European ports due to high-risk shipping practices. This move is part of ongoing efforts to reduce Moscow’s oil revenues and circumvent existing price caps on Russian crude.

The proposed sanctions also extend to trade restrictions on approximately three dozen entities from various countries, including Russia, Serbia, Iran, India, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, and Hong Kong. These restrictions aim to prevent Moscow from acquiring banned technologies used in weapons found in Ukraine.

