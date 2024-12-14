Air defense forces shot down 58 of 132 Russian drones

Ukraine’s air defense intercepted 58 out of 132 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by Russia overnight on 14 December.

The Ukrainian military reported that 72 Russian drones were locationally lost, and two returned to Russian territory.

The defensive operations were conducted across multiple oblasts. The air defense systems were actively engaged in 11 Ukrainian oblasts, including Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

On the morning of 13 December, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

Authorities in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast reported a Russian attack on critical infrastructure facilities, with hits. Officials of the neighbouring Ternopil Oblast reported “negative consequences” of the Russian attack without giving details. In the Lviv Oblast, Russian troops attacked energy facilities, with no casualties, the head of the regional administration Maksym Kozytskyi said in a Telegram.

Ukrenergo reported that due to the attack on energy facilities, the amount of electricity consumption restrictions has been increased.

According to the Ministry of Energy, since October 2022, Russia has carried out more than a thousand strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities, and this year alone, 9 GW of generating capacity was lost due to the strikes.

