Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Air defense forces shot down 58 of 132 Russian drones

Russia launched 132 drones against Ukraine, with 58 neutralized and 72 locationally lost.
byMaria Tril
14/12/2024
2 minute read
Patriot air defense system
A Patriot air defense system. Credit: @MJaegerT on X
Air defense forces shot down 58 of 132 Russian drones

Ukraine’s air defense intercepted 58 out of 132 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by Russia overnight on 14 December.

The Ukrainian military reported that 72 Russian drones were locationally lost, and two returned to Russian territory.

The defensive operations were conducted across multiple oblasts. The air defense systems were actively engaged in 11 Ukrainian oblasts, including Chernihiv, Sumy, Kyiv, Poltava, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

On the morning of 13 December, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine.

Authorities in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast reported a Russian attack on critical infrastructure facilities, with hits. Officials of the neighbouring Ternopil Oblast reported “negative consequences” of the Russian attack without giving details. In the Lviv Oblast, Russian troops attacked energy facilities, with no casualties, the head of the regional administration Maksym Kozytskyi said in a Telegram.

Ukrenergo reported that due to the attack on energy facilities, the amount of electricity consumption restrictions has been increased.

According to the Ministry of Energy, since October 2022, Russia has carried out more than a thousand strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure facilities, and this year alone, 9 GW of generating capacity was lost due to the strikes.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts