Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russia’s Kh-69 cruise missile developer shot dead near Moscow

Ukrainian intelligence reportedly eliminated a deputy chief designer who worked on upgrading cruise missiles and implementing AI, per media reports.
byYuri Zoria
13/12/2024
2 minute read
developer russia's kh-69 cruise missiles shot dead near moscow russian missile designer engineer mars design bureau mikhail shatsky (top) mockup (bottom) photos liga militarnyi dead-russia-weapon-maker ukrainian intelligence reportedly eliminated deputy
Russian missile designer engineer of the Mars Design Bureau Mikhail Shatsky (top). Kh-69 cruise missile mockup (bottom). Photos via Liga, Militarnyi.
Russia’s Kh-69 cruise missile developer shot dead near Moscow

A senior Russian missile developer has been eliminated in Moscow region during a special operation by Ukraine’s military intelligence, a defense source told Liga. According to Liga’s source in Ukraine’s Defense Forces, Mikhail Shatsky, deputy chief designer and head of the software department at Moscow’s Mars design bureau, was shot in Kuzminki forest park near Kotelniki, Moscow Oblast.

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and the Defense Ministry’s HUR have been actively targeting Russian officers implicated in war crimes and collaborators in Russian-occupied areas. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, multiple reports have documented successful operations by Ukrainian partisans and alleged intelligence units, including the assassinations of high-ranking military officials and key collaborators. The agencies never report their involvement in the assassinations of Russian military-industrial complex-linked individuals.

Militarnyi reports that this information correlates with local media reports about the shooting and killing of a middle-aged man on 11 December in the same area.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) neither confirmed nor denied the media reports regarding its involvement in the operation.
Russia’s Federal State Unitary Enterprise “Moscow Experimental Design Bureau ‘Mars’,” a subsidiary of Rosatom since December 2017 (formerly under Roscosmos), develops onboard automatic control and navigation systems for aerospace vehicles, including guidance systems for Raduga’s air-launched Kh-69 cruise missile based on the late Soviet-era Kh-59.

Liga’s source told that Shatsky was involved in modernizing Russian cruise missiles. He was working on upgrading Kh-59 cruise missiles to Kh-69 standard and developing new drones.

The source noted that Shatsky’s colleagues considered him the chief ideologist for implementing artificial intelligence in drones and other Russian aircraft and spacecraft.

The source of the Liga reportedly concluded that any person involved in developing Russia’s military-industrial complex and thus supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine is a legitimate target for Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

According to Militarnyi, the Kh-69 missile was developed after Russia’s full-scale invasion and was first used to strike Ukrainian cities in October 2024.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!