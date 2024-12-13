Russia’s Kh-69 cruise missile developer shot dead near Moscow

A senior Russian missile developer has been eliminated in Moscow region during a special operation by Ukraine’s military intelligence, a defense source told Liga. According to Liga’s source in Ukraine’s Defense Forces, Mikhail Shatsky, deputy chief designer and head of the software department at Moscow’s Mars design bureau, was shot in Kuzminki forest park near Kotelniki, Moscow Oblast.
Militarnyi reports that this information correlates with local media reports about the shooting and killing of a middle-aged man on 11 December in the same area.
Liga’s source told that Shatsky was involved in modernizing Russian cruise missiles. He was working on upgrading Kh-59 cruise missiles to Kh-69 standard and developing new drones.
The source noted that Shatsky’s colleagues considered him the chief ideologist for implementing artificial intelligence in drones and other Russian aircraft and spacecraft.
The source of the Liga reportedly concluded that any person involved in developing Russia’s military-industrial complex and thus supporting Russian aggression against Ukraine is a legitimate target for Ukraine’s Defense Forces.
According to Militarnyi, the Kh-69 missile was developed after Russia’s full-scale invasion and was first used to strike Ukrainian cities in October 2024.
