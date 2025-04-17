Support us on Patreon
Artillery ammunition “changes game” in Russia’s war, not long-range missiles, says German defense industry leader

As Germany debates providing Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles, the head of Europe’s largest ammunition manufacturer announces a €600 million expansion to nearly double artillery shell production.
by Olena Mukhina
17/04/2025
Conventional artillery, not long-range missiles, is the decisive factor in the Russia-Ukraine war, says Armin Papperger, CEO of German defense company Rheinmetall, according to Handelsblatt.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has expressed skepticism about supplying Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles, creating potential friction within Germany’s incoming coalition government which will be likely led by Friedrich Merz. He has recently reaffirmed his support for providing Ukraine with the sophisticated weapon system, which has a range of up to 500 km (310 miles) and could enable strikes deep into Russian territory.

Papperger has voiced doubt over the potential delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

“It won’t change anything in the war. Taurus missiles are not game-changers,” he stresses.

According to him, only classic artillery ammunition can help Ukraine keep Russian forces at bay.

“Classic artillery ammunition changes the game. Only with it can Ukraine hold the Russians at a distance,” Papperger emphasizes.

He also announced that Rheinmetall would significantly boost production of artillery shells at its Unterlüß plant in Lower Saxony.

Instead of 200,000 shells, we will be able to produce up to 350,000. We have invested around €600 million in the facility,” he reveals.

Unterlüß will become the second-largest artillery manufacturing site in Europe, after a plant in Spain, which is expected to produce 450,000 shells annually.

Earlier, military experts said that North Korea prevented Russia from losing this war by supplying a significant amount of ammunition for Moscow’s war machine.

“North Korean artillery shells are a strategic necessity. Without their support, Vladimir Putin would have faced defeat in Ukraine,” explained Hugh Griffiths, senior researcher at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. 

North Korean artillery supplies prevent Russian defeat in Ukraine, military experts warn

