Germany to send infantry fighting vehicles, sniper rifles, and drones to Ukraine, minister announced

During a surprise visit to Odesa on May 30, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a new military aid package worth €500 million to support Ukraine.
byOlena Mukhina
31/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov (L) and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (R). Credit: Rustem Umerov/X
On 30 May, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius made an unannounced visit to Ukraine. The official revealed that Germany is preparing a new military aid package worth €500 million to support Ukraine.

The newspaper said that the assistance package would allegedly include a substantial number of missiles for the Iris-T SLM medium-range air defense systems and a smaller quantity for the short-range SLS systems.

It will also contain reconnaissance drones, spare parts for equipment, additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles, armored combat vehicles, anti-aircraft systems, electronic warfare equipment, several hundred sniper rifles, and one million rounds of small arms ammunition.

Additionally, Pistorius said Germany is intending to supply 18 howitzers starting in 2025, fund training for Ukrainian technicians and satellite communications, and repair 19 Spanish Leopard tanks that Spain will subsequently transfer to Ukraine.

For security reasons, the German Defense Minister’s visit to Odesa was kept secret until the evening of 30 May. Pistorius met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov to discuss military aid, security, and cooperation with Ukraine as a part of the visit.

Earlier, Politico reported that Berlin is cautiously shifting its stance to allow Ukraine to use German-supplied weapons for defensive actions against Russia, including hitting military targets inside Russian territory.

Germany permits Ukraine to hit Russian territory with German weapons

On 28 May, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signaled this move, saying Ukraine can use German arms “within the framework of international law” against an aggressor like Russia, including inside Russian territory.

Read more:

