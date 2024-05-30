Germany permits Ukraine to hit Russian territory with German weapons

Berlin is cautiously shifting its stance to allow Ukraine to use German-supplied weapons for defensive actions against Russia, including hitting military targets inside Russian territory, according to Politico.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the US has provided military aid to Ukraine but repeatedly asked them not to fire US-made weapons into Russian territory, fearing an escalation of the war. However, several European leaders, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and French President Emmanuel Macron, have called on President Biden to lift these restrictions.

On 28 May, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signaled this move, saying Ukraine can use German arms “within the framework of international law” against an aggressor like Russia, including inside Russian territory.

“I find it strange,” Scholz told reporters, “when some people have discussions and say that they [the Ukrainians] are not allowed to defend themselves and take measures that are suitable for this.“

On 29 May Scholz’s spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit clarified to reporters that Ukraine’s “defensive action is not limited to one’s own territory, but [can] also be expanded to the territory of the aggressor,” Politico says. However, Hebestreit stressed that precise agreements with Kyiv on using German weapons remain confidential.

A person familiar with the German government’s stance told Politico that Scholz supported using Western weapons for attacks inside Russia, although further details were not provided.

