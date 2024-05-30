Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Germany permits Ukraine to hit Russian territory with German weapons

Germany is cautiously allowing Ukraine to use German-supplied weapons to hit military targets inside Russia, signaling a shift from previous reservations.
byYuri Zoria
30/05/2024
2 minute read
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Germany permits Ukraine to hit Russian territory with German weapons

Berlin is cautiously shifting its stance to allow Ukraine to use German-supplied weapons for defensive actions against Russia, including hitting military targets inside Russian territory, according to Politico.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the US has provided military aid to Ukraine but repeatedly asked them not to fire US-made weapons into Russian territory, fearing an escalation of the war. However, several European leaders, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and French President Emmanuel Macron, have called on President Biden to lift these restrictions.

On 28 May, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signaled this move, saying Ukraine can use German arms “within the framework of international law” against an aggressor like Russia, including inside Russian territory.

I find it strange,” Scholz told reporters, “when some people have discussions and say that they [the Ukrainians] are not allowed to defend themselves and take measures that are suitable for this.

On 29 May Scholz’s spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit clarified to reporters that Ukraine’s “defensive action is not limited to one’s own territory, but [can] also be expanded to the territory of the aggressor,” Politico says. However, Hebestreit stressed that precise agreements with Kyiv on using German weapons remain confidential.

A person familiar with the German government’s stance told Politico that Scholz supported using Western weapons for attacks inside Russia, although further details were not provided.

The Guardian: Scholz, Macron seem to support allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with Western weapons

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts