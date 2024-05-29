Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Guardian: Scholz, Macron seem to support allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with Western weapons

Western allies showed divisions over whether to allow Ukraine to use their weapons to hit targets inside Russia, with France and Germany appearing to back some strikes but the US rejecting the idea.
byMaria Tril
29/05/2024
2 minute read
macron, scholz may 2024
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron on 28 May 2024. Credit: Filip Singer/EPA
The Guardian: Scholz, Macron seem to support allowing Ukraine to strike Russia with Western weapons

France’s president Emmanuel Macron stated on 28 May that Ukraine should be allowed to use weapons supplied by allies to “neutralize” Russian military bases firing missiles into Ukraine, reports The Guardian. However, Macron added: “We should not allow them to touch other targets in Russia, and obviously civilian capacities.”

Macron made these comments during a state visit to Germany, whose chancellor, Olaf Scholz, appeared to back Ukraine on the matter. According to The Guardian, Scholz said he “agreed with the French president as long as the Ukrainians respected the conditions of the weapons’ suppliers.”

The report notes that Scholz has refused to supply Germany’s Taurus cruise missiles sought by Ukraine, which are “capable of powerful strikes on Russian positions inside Ukraine and deep into Russia.”

The NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg told The Economist that alliance members “should let Ukraine strike deep into Russia with Western weapons.”

However, The Guardian states, “the White House on Tuesday ruled out such a possibility for US-supplied weapons.” The National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby says: “There’s no change to our policy at this point. We don’t encourage or enable the use of US-supplied weapons to strike inside Russia.”

The article mentions that Vladimir Putin “warned of ‘serious consequences’ if Russia is struck with Western weapons,” which it characterizes as “repeating a pattern of routine but vague and unfulfilled threats towards Ukraine’s allies.”

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told the Russian daily Izvestia, “we see that there is no consensus on this issue,” which The Guardian describes as “gloating over persisting differences in the West.”

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts