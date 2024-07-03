Naval drones attack Russia’s largest southern port Novorossiysk overnight

Russian naval forces near Novorossiysk were attacked by Ukrainian naval drones, according to Andrey Kravchenko, the mayor of Novorossiysk.

“In Novorossiysk, we are repelling an attack by unmanned boats… Do not stay in open spaces near the sea,” Kravchenko wrote on Telegram at 3 am on 3 July.

Novorossiysk is the largest commercial port in southern Russia, located in the Krasnodar Krai. It also serves as a naval base.

After Ukrainian drone and missile strikes on bases in Crimea, part of the Russian Black Sea Fleet was relocated there.

In May, there were drone attacks in this area. At that time, at least 35 explosions were heard in the Krasnodar Krai. Local authorities reported the destruction of 10 drones.

The Ukrainian military and intelligence services have not commented on the reported attack yet. However, they usually present their version of the results of such strikes the following day or even later.

