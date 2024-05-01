Eng
Drone attack hit oil refinery in Russia’s Ryazan, causing fire

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that its air defenses downed six Ukrainian drones overnight into 1 May in Voronezh, Ryazan, Belgorod, Kursk oblasts.
01/05/2024
oil refinery in Razyan
The explosion on oil refinery in Razyan due to drone attack on 1 May. Credit: Screenshot from the the video
Russian Telegram channel Astra reported on the morning of 1 May that Ryazan refinery in Russia was attacked at night by UAVs.

According to the locals, after the attack there was reportedly a fire at the plant. Ryazan Oblast Governor Pavlo Malkov said an “inspection is ongoing” at the site.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian air defenses destroyed six Ukrainian UAVs overnight into 1 May: three over the Voronezh Oblast, one over the territory of the Ryazan Oblast, one over the Belgorod Oblast and one over the Kursk Oblast.

There were reportedly no casualties. Ukrainian officials have not confirmed the responsibility for the attack.

US Defense Secretary Austin criticized the Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries, claiming they have “a knock-on effect in terms of the global energy situation.”

The statements came amid Ukraine’s intensified offensive against Russia’s oil infrastructure to disrupt fuel supplies to the Russian military and reduce the Kremlin’s war-funding revenues from petroleum exports.

