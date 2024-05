Last night, a local Russian Telegram channel reported a “loud sound similar to an explosion and then a fire at the factory” a 2:25 a.m., and another one at about 2:30. One more explosion occurred around 3:00, according to the channel.

The governor of Russia’s Volgograd Oblast, Andrei Bocharov, claimed that Russian air defenses allegedly repelled a drone attack overnight on 12 May, resulting in a fire at the Volgograd Oil Refinery from an allegedly crashed drone, causing no casualties.

Suspilne sources claim drone attacks on Russia's Volgograd oil refinery, Kaluga oil depot, Lipetsk steel mill. Volgograd media confirm at least one of the attacks.

Attacks against Russian fuel facilities

Recently, Ukraine has intensified its campaign against Russian fuel storage facilities crucial for military logistics in occupied areas and Russia. Additionally, since the beginning of this year, Ukraine has expanded its targeting to include Russian oil processing facilities.

On 8 May, a Ukrainian attack destroyed at least three fuel tanks in occupied Luhansk. On 9 May, Ukrainian forces hit an oil depot in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai not far from occupied Crimea. On 10 May, drones targeted an oil refinery in Russia’s Kaluga Oblast. On 11 May, a missile targeted a key oil depot in occupied Rovenky, Luhansk Oblast.

