Ukrainian intel reveals successful sabotage operations against three Russian helicopters far from frontlines. On 21 July, saboteurs hit two helicopters at a manufacturing center near Moscow, damaging an Mi-28 attack chopper and a Ka-226 multi-purpose aircraft. The strike sparked a fire visible across the region.

Days later, on 24 July, another operation destroyed an Mi-8 helicopter at a military airfield in Samara.

Days later, on 24 July, another operation destroyed an Mi-8 helicopter at a military airfield in Samara.

On the night of 27 July, Ukrainian drones reportedly struck a Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber at the Olenya airbase, located 1,800 km from the Ukrainian border. Additionally, HUR drones attacked two more airbases that night — Engels in Saratov Oblast and Dyagilevo in Ryazan Oblast.

