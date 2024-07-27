Eng
Esp

NYT: Secret Ukrainian military operation against Russia thwarted after Kremlin alerts US

Russia’s Defense Minister Belousov allegedly warned of a secret Ukrainian plan during a rare 12 July call with his US counterpart Austin.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
27/07/2024
2 minute read
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Photo: Depositphotos
The New York Times has unveiled previously undisclosed details about the 12 July phone call between Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

This rare communication, only the fifth since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, was initially reported two weeks ago. At the time, the Pentagon merely stated it was initiated by Russia “in an effort to keep the lines of communication open,” without revealing the call’s content.

Now, citing three anonymous officials, the NYT reports that Belousov alerted Austin to a “secret operation” purportedly being planned by Ukraine against Russia. Belousov allegedly inquired whether the Pentagon was aware of this operation and its potential to escalate US-Russia tensions.

While the specifics of Ukraine’s alleged plan remain obscure, the NYT claims the Pentagon had no prior knowledge of such an operation.

“The Americans contacted the Ukrainians and said, essentially, if you’re thinking about doing something like this, don’t,” the newspaper reports.

The reality and imminence of this purported Ukrainian plot, as well as its nature, remain unconfirmed.

The report also suggests that Ukrainian officials sometimes withhold information from American counterparts about military operations, particularly those targeting Russian rear areas. US officials reportedly view these operations as potentially counterproductive, not improving Ukraine’s battlefield position and risking alienation of allies.

Kyiv, the Kremlin, and the Russian Defense Ministry have not provided comments to corroborate these claims.

