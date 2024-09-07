Eng
Kyiv: “We’ve hit N. Korean missile depot in Russia, Iranian missiles next”

Ukrainian drones strike Russian ammo depot in Voronezh Oblast, allegedly destroying North Korean missiles.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
07/09/2024
2 minute read
explosions following the attack on ammunition depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast
Fire and secondary explosions following the attack on ammunition depot in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast on 7 September 2024. Screenshot from the video via TG channel Krymskyi Veter.
On 7 September, Ukrainian drones struck an ammunition depot in Soldatskoye, Voronezh Oblast, Russia. Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, claimed the depot contained North Korean missiles and warned that Iranian missiles would face a similar fate if supplied to Russia.

“The missiles that Putin essentially begged for from Kim Jong Un, humiliating himself in the process, have been destroyed. Iranian missiles will meet the same fate,” Kovalenko wrote on Telegram.

Multiple Ukrainian media sources, citing intelligence, attribute the operation to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The depot, allegedly used for transferring equipment to Ukraine, is now engulfed in flames with ongoing ammunition detonations. Local authorities have declared a state of emergency and begun evacuations.

“The SBU continues its systematic work to create a demilitarized zone in the Russian regions adjacent to Ukraine,” a source stated.

Despite UN Security Council sanctions, Russia allegedly continues to receive weapons from North Korea, including missiles and shells. Moscow denies these claims, but North Korean weapon fragments have been found in Ukraine. With Western efforts to halt these supplies proving ineffective, reports suggest Iran may also be sending missiles to Russia.

In a related development, Western media outlets, quoting US sources, report that Iran has delivered Fath-360 short-range ballistic missiles to Russia. These missiles have a range of up to 120 km and carry a 150 kg warhead.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry warned of “devastating consequences” for relations with Iran if missile transfer reports are confirmed. The US has also expressed deep concern.

