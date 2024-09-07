Eng
Drones attack ammo depot in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, causing massive explosions

Local authorities declared an emergency situation and evacuation.
byBohdan Ben
07/09/2024
2 minute read
explosions following the attack on ammunition depot in Russia's Voronezh Oblast
Fire and secondary explosions following the attack on ammunition depot in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast on 7 September 2024. Screenshot from the video via TG channel Krymskyi Veter.
Drones attack ammo depot in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast, causing massive explosions

A series of explosions rocked the Ostrogozhsky district in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast early Saturday morning following a drone attack on an ammunition depot. The incident has prompted local authorities to declare a state of emergency and evacuate nearby residents.

The attacks mark the continuation of Ukrainian strikes on Russian rear facilities such as airfields, ammunition depots, fuel depots, and oil refineries, while Ukraine’s Western partners withhold permission to use their weapons against targets deep inside Russia.

According to Voronezh regional governor Alexander Gusev, a fire broke out near explosive objects after a drone “fell” there, leading to ongoing detonations throughout the night. Officials announced the evacuation of residents from a nearby village to several other settlements. Emergency services personnel are coordinating the evacuation process, with dozens of people already moved to temporary accommodation centers.

Local residents report that the attack targeted an ammunition depot in the village of Soldatskoye. Just last month, Ukrainian forces conducted several large attacks on Russian military airfields in Voronezh, Kursk, Savasleyka, and Borisoglebsk, demonstrating the increasing range and effectiveness of Ukrainian drone capabilities.

While the Russian Ministry of Defense has reported downing two drones over the Belgorod region and two over the Kursk region overnight, they have notably not commented on the attack in the Voronezh region. This silence has led to speculation about the extent of the damage and the potential strategic significance of the targeted site, as evidenced by secondary explosions on multiple videos.

In addition to the strike, a train depot in Alabushevo near Moscow caught fire, while it is unknown what caused it:

