Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Zelenskyy to present “Victory Plan” to Biden, Harris, and Trump

Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy says he will share Ukraine’s “Victory Plan” with US President Biden and presidential candidates Harris and Trump. The plan, dependent on US support, will guide Ukraine’s strategy during and after the war.
byYuri Zoria
05/09/2024
2 minute read
zelenskyy present victory plan biden harris trump one zelenskyy's video addresses daily address
One of Zelenskyy’s video addresses. Screenshot from a daily video address.
Zelenskyy to present “Victory Plan” to Biden, Harris, and Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced plans to present a “Victory Plan” to US President Joe Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump this month. In an interview with NBC News, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of US support for Ukraine’s strategy.

On several occasions, Donald Trump has pledged to cut US aid to Ukraine if reelected, criticizing the extent of current support and Zelenskyy’s push for it. Trump’s advisers reportedly propose linking further US weapons to Ukraine entering peace talks. In contrast, Biden and Harris continue to back strong support for Ukraine to counter Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy stated:

We respect the choice of the American people and understand that either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump could become president. Therefore, I said openly that I will communicate the ‘Victory Plan,’ which largely depends on US support, to the President of the United States. But I will also communicate it to Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.”

The Ukrainian President explained that the plan would be implemented both during the war and partially after its conclusion. He emphasized the need to have both presidential candidates consider the plan, given that a new US president will take office after November elections.

Zelenskyy revealed that the presentation of the “Victory Plan” to Biden, Harris, and Trump would occur this month.

“We may send this plan, or we may have meetings with our teams. It’s not yet known. But our teams have already started working on this, have already started communication,” he assured.

The President also mentioned that Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast is one of the stages of the “Victory Plan,” as he stated during the “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum.

Previously, Zelenskyy presented a Peace Formula, three points of which were discussed at the first Peace Summit held in Switzerland in June. Summit participants agreed on a joint communiqué open for signing. Following the summit, the President instructed the preparation for a second peace summit.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts