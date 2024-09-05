Zelenskyy to present “Victory Plan” to Biden, Harris, and Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced plans to present a “Victory Plan” to US President Joe Biden and presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump this month. In an interview with NBC News, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of US support for Ukraine’s strategy.

On several occasions, Donald Trump has pledged to cut US aid to Ukraine if reelected, criticizing the extent of current support and Zelenskyy’s push for it. Trump’s advisers reportedly propose linking further US weapons to Ukraine entering peace talks. In contrast, Biden and Harris continue to back strong support for Ukraine to counter Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy stated:

“We respect the choice of the American people and understand that either Kamala Harris or Donald Trump could become president. Therefore, I said openly that I will communicate the ‘Victory Plan,’ which largely depends on US support, to the President of the United States. But I will also communicate it to Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.”

The Ukrainian President explained that the plan would be implemented both during the war and partially after its conclusion. He emphasized the need to have both presidential candidates consider the plan, given that a new US president will take office after November elections.

Zelenskyy revealed that the presentation of the “Victory Plan” to Biden, Harris, and Trump would occur this month.

“We may send this plan, or we may have meetings with our teams. It’s not yet known. But our teams have already started working on this, have already started communication,” he assured.

The President also mentioned that Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast is one of the stages of the “Victory Plan,” as he stated during the “Ukraine 2024. Independence” forum.

Previously, Zelenskyy presented a Peace Formula, three points of which were discussed at the first Peace Summit held in Switzerland in June. Summit participants agreed on a joint communiqué open for signing. Following the summit, the President instructed the preparation for a second peace summit.

