Biden drops out of US presidential race, endorses Harris

The Democratic National Convention, set for August 19-21, takes on new urgency as the party must formally nominate a replacement for President Joe Biden, who has withdrawn from the 2024 race.
byAlya Shandra
21/07/2024
2 minute read
Biden Harris USA elections
President Joe Biden (left) walks with Vice President Kamilla Harris (right). Photo from Biden’s X account
President Joe Biden has announced he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, marking a stunning end to his re-election bid amid growing Democratic concerns about his age and capabilities.

In a letter posted on social media, Biden wrote, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

The decision comes after what the Wall Street Journal described as a “catastrophic debate performance” in late June, which amplified long-simmering worries about the 81-year-old president’s age and mental acuity. During the debate, Biden reportedly stumbled over words, stammered through answers, and at one point declared he had “finally beat Medicare,” leaving viewers and advisers perplexed.

Biden’s withdrawal from the race leaves Democrats scrambling to find a replacement candidate just months before the November election. The new Democratic nominee will be formally selected at the party convention scheduled for August 19-21. However, due to legal requirements and the shortened campaign timeline, an agreed-upon candidate is expected to be announced earlier.

Vice President Kamala Harris, endorsed by Biden on X, is seen as a natural successor, but other potential contenders include California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

The president’s decision to step aside follows mounting pressure from within his own party. Rep. Lloyd Doggett became the first Democratic lawmaker to call for Biden’s withdrawal after the debate, with others following suit. Even former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered only muted support for Biden’s continued candidacy.

Biden’s exit from the race is likely to have significant implications for both the Democratic and Republican parties as they prepare for what promises to be a closely watched and fiercely contested presidential election.

If Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the US Presidency, wins the 2024 election, it could lead to significant changes in US foreign policy towards Ukraine.

Trump has indicated plans to pressure Ukraine into peace negotiations with Russia by threatening to cut off military aid, a move that could drastically shift the dynamics of the ongoing conflict​​.

This potential reduction in support has raised concerns among Ukraine’s allies in Europe and beyond, who fear that it could embolden Russian aggression and undermine Ukraine’s efforts to defend its sovereignty​​. NATO and other Western nations are already working to secure long-term assistance guarantees for Ukraine to mitigate the risks of a sudden policy reversal​​.

