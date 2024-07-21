Biden drops out of US presidential race, endorses Harris

President Joe Biden has announced he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, marking a stunning end to his re-election bid amid growing Democratic concerns about his age and capabilities.

In a letter posted on social media, Biden wrote, “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president. And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

The decision comes after what the Wall Street Journal described as a “catastrophic debate performance” in late June, which amplified long-simmering worries about the 81-year-old president’s age and mental acuity. During the debate, Biden reportedly stumbled over words, stammered through answers, and at one point declared he had “finally beat Medicare,” leaving viewers and advisers perplexed.

Biden’s withdrawal from the race leaves Democrats scrambling to find a replacement candidate just months before the November election. The new Democratic nominee will be formally selected at the party convention scheduled for August 19-21. However, due to legal requirements and the shortened campaign timeline, an agreed-upon candidate is expected to be announced earlier.

Vice President Kamala Harris, endorsed by Biden on X, is seen as a natural successor, but other potential contenders include California Governor Gavin Newsom, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

The president’s decision to step aside follows mounting pressure from within his own party. Rep. Lloyd Doggett became the first Democratic lawmaker to call for Biden’s withdrawal after the debate, with others following suit. Even former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered only muted support for Biden’s continued candidacy.

Biden’s exit from the race is likely to have significant implications for both the Democratic and Republican parties as they prepare for what promises to be a closely watched and fiercely contested presidential election.

