Trump reviews plan to halt US military aid to Ukraine unless it negotiates peace with Moscow

Former US President Donald Trump is considering a plan proposed by two of his key advisers that would pressure Ukraine to enter peace talks with Russia by threatening to cut off US military aid, Reuters reports.

The strategy, presented to Trump by retired Lieutenant General Keith Kellogg and Fred Fleitz, both former chiefs of staff in Trump’s National Security Council, aims to end the war if Trump wins the 2024 presidential election.

“We tell the Ukrainians, ‘You’ve got to come to the table, and if you don’t come to the table, support from the United States will dry up,'” Kellogg told Reuters.

The plan also warns Moscow that refusing to negotiate would increase US support for Ukraine.

The proposal, which Trump reportedly responded to favorably, would significantly shift US policy on the Ukraine war. It includes a ceasefire based on current battle lines during peace talks and suggests putting Ukraine’s NATO membership on hold for an extended period to entice Russia to negotiate.

According to the report, the plan does not require Ukraine to formally cede territory to Russia. “Our concern is that this has become a war of attrition that’s going to kill a whole generation of young men,” he said.

However, Trump’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, cautioned that only statements made by Trump or authorized campaign members should be considered official. Cheung reiterated Trump’s stance: “President Trump has repeatedly stated that a top priority in his second term will be to quickly negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.”

The Kremlin responded to the potential plan, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling Reuters, “The value of any plan lies in the nuances and in taking into account the real state of affairs on the ground.” He added that Russian President Vladimir Putin “remains open to negotiations.”

Critics of the plan, including Charles Kupchan from the Council of Foreign Relations, suggest it aligns with Trump’s supporters’ desires to “reduce aid, if not turn off the spigot” to Ukraine. Some analysts also express concern that the proposal could give Moscow an advantage in negotiations.

The Biden campaign countered the plan, with spokesperson James Singer stating, “Donald Trump heaps praise on Vladimir Putin every chance he gets, and he’s made clear he won’t stand against Putin or stand up for democracy.”

As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, the proposed plan highlights the potential for a dramatic shift in US foreign policy regarding the Ukraine war, depending on the election outcome.

