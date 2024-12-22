Eng
Republicans reject Ukraine’s hesitance to hold elections

byLesia Dubenko
22/12/2024
1 minute read
Election in Ukraine
AP Photo/Zoya Shu
Republicans in the US disagree with official Kyiv’s stance that no election can take place in times of war.

This is according to Filip Styczynski, the Director of Operations at the Center for Intermarium Studies at the Institute of World Politics in Washington, D.C, who spoke to Euromaidan Press in an exclusive interview.

“In Poland and Central Europe, we understand your reality much better than people on another continent from a completely different culture. People in the US don’t. If you’re fighting for the same rights and you want to be part of the free world, you need to avoid situations when people view it as a standoff between two dictators, no matter how bizarre this may sound to you,” Styczynski said.

He added that while it’s difficult, he also begged the question of whether it’s totally impossible.

“You have your embassies everywhere. And ultimately, it’s your problem to figure it out,” Styczynski noted.

He added that one former top pro-Ukraine American diplomat who was fundraising for Ukraine also insisted that Kyiv hold elections, noting that the US held an election even in the middle of the civil war in 1864.

According to Ukrainian law, elections cannot be held during war. The latest survey by Rating shows that 42% of respondents oppose holding a presidential election, and 36% and 34% are against parliamentary and local elections.

