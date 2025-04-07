Over 77,000 Russian targets hit, destroyed in March using drones, Ukraine’s commander says

Ukrainian forces struck and destroyed more than 77,000 Russian targets in March using various types of drones, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The figure represents a 10% increase compared to February, Syrskyi said on 7 April.

“One of the key priorities is boosting the combat capabilities of unmanned systems on the battlefield,” Syrskyi stated.

“By increasing the role of drones, we are saving the lives of our defenders,” the commander emphasized the strategic importance of drone operations in the ongoing war.

Ukraine has become a pioneer in drone technology during Russia’s full-scale war. The country has developed various unmanned systems for both combat and reconnaissance missions, including ground-based, air, and sea models.

Ukrainian officials report significant progress in domestic drone production capabilities. Presidential Advisor Oleksandr Kamyshin said Ukraine now has the capacity to produce over 5 million first-person-view (FPV) drones annually.

The country has also developed long-range missile-drone hybrids. These include the Palianytsia and Peklo models, which utilize turbojet engines as alternatives to cruise missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has established a production goal for 2025. Ukraine aims to manufacture at least 30,000 long-range drones next year, according to reports.

