Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Over 77,000 Russian targets hit, destroyed in March using drones, Ukraine’s commander says

byMaria Tril
07/04/2025
2 minute read
commander in chief of ukraine's army
Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi. Credit: Syrskyi via Telegram
Over 77,000 Russian targets hit, destroyed in March using drones, Ukraine’s commander says

Ukrainian forces struck and destroyed more than 77,000 Russian targets in March using various types of drones, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi.

The figure represents a 10% increase compared to February, Syrskyi said on 7 April.

“One of the key priorities is boosting the combat capabilities of unmanned systems on the battlefield,” Syrskyi stated.

“By increasing the role of drones, we are saving the lives of our defenders,” the commander emphasized the strategic importance of drone operations in the ongoing war.

Ukraine has become a pioneer in drone technology during Russia’s full-scale war. The country has developed various unmanned systems for both combat and reconnaissance missions, including ground-based, air, and sea models.

Ukrainian officials report significant progress in domestic drone production capabilities. Presidential Advisor Oleksandr Kamyshin said Ukraine now has the capacity to produce over 5 million first-person-view (FPV) drones annually.

The country has also developed long-range missile-drone hybrids. These include the Palianytsia and Peklo models, which utilize turbojet engines as alternatives to cruise missiles.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has established a production goal for 2025. Ukraine aims to manufacture at least 30,000 long-range drones next year, according to reports.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts