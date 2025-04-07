Zelenskyy pushes for intensified air defense talks as Patriot supply dwindles

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to intensify negotiations with international partners regarding air defense systems, with a particular focus on securing additional Patriot systems.

The scarcity of these advanced air defense systems is particularly concerning, as Ukraine heavily relies on them to counter Russian missile and drone threats. Just recently, on 4 April, a Russian missile strike killed 20 people, including nine children, hitting a residential area with a playground in Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy’s hometown. The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights described this as the deadliest single attack on children since the onset of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“I instructed the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs to intensify contacts with partners regarding air defense,” Zelensky stated in his evening address on 6 April.

He highlighted two primary objectives ahead of an upcoming Ramstein format meeting: securing more air defense capabilities—specifically Patriot systems—and finalizing details on international contingents.

The president emphasized bilateral negotiations, particularly with the United States, which he described as having “sufficient potential to help stop any terror.”

Zelenskyy stressed that “strengthening our air shield will simultaneously strengthen all diplomacy.”

In February, Zelenskyy reported receiving calls from military personnel about shortages of missiles for American Patriot systems. Subsequently, he revealed that Ukraine began developing its own analog to the Patriot air defense system.

Since mid-February, coinciding with the onset of US-led peace talks, Russian drone attacks on Ukraine have surged by over 50%, increasing from an average of 101 to 154 daily. This escalation casts doubt on Russia’s professed commitment to peace, suggesting a strategy to exploit diplomatic uncertainties to advance territorial objectives and pressure Ukraine into concessions.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s interception rates fell below 50% due to depleted stockpiles, Russia’s enhanced strategies, designed to penetrate existing defense systems, and delays and reductions in Western military aid.

Yurii Ihnat, head of communications for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, explained via Facebook that Russia’s modernization of cruise missiles complicated the effectiveness of even advanced systems like the Patriot.

While Patriot systems can target aerodynamic objects like aircraft and cruise missiles within a 150 km (93 miles) radius, their effectiveness against ballistic missiles is limited to “only within a radius of several tens of kilometers.”

“It is impossible to protect large territories from ‘ballistics,’ given that we don’t have that many Patriots,” Ihnat clarified.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion began, Ukraine has worked to expand domestic weapons production, sometimes in partnership with allies to reduce dependance on Western nations.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine now produces 155-caliber ammunition, long-range drones, and naval drones. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also reported that Ukraine is achieving “significant” production volumes of artillery systems and armored vehicles.