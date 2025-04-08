Support us on Patreon
Vacancy: Defense tech reporter

byAlya Shandra
08/04/2025
2 minute read
Euromaidan Press, an independent English-language online publication about Ukraine, is searching for a defense reporter who will inform our international readers about everything they need to know in the fast-evolving Ukrainian defense tech world

Main responsibilities:

  • Identify important topics about defense technology and its impact on the war and regularly cover them. Formats include interviews, adaptations of Ukrainian materials, news, and analysis.
  • Create engaging and compelling multimedia content about Ukrainian defense startups.
  • Lead the development of our defense tech coverage project in a way that will be most meaningful for Ukraine’s defense scene, ensuring its success for both our media and the defense sector.

Candidate requirements:

  • Advanced understanding of military topics and technology.
  • A good network of contacts in defense circles.
  • Well-versed in the political, social, economic, and military situation in Ukraine and abroad.
  • Experience in English-language journalism and international communication.
  • English level C1 or higher, good knowledge of Ukrainian/Russian.
  • Ability to quickly and efficiently write, adapt, translate, and edit English-language texts.
  • Proficiency in cross-cultural communication.
  • Ability to confidently use social networks and have a general understanding of digital trends.

Working conditions:

  • Full-time employment.
  • Remote work and flexible schedule.
  • 24 calendar days of vacation and 10 calendar days of sick leave.
  • Competitive salary.
  • Value-driven and supportive team.
  • Opportunity to directly influence the development of independent media and promote Ukraine’s brand in the world.

Please submit your CV, motivation letter, and examples of prior work to euromaidanpress (a) gmail.com with the subject: Vacancy: Defense tech reporter

