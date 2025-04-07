Support us on Patreon
Ukrainian director Tanya Muino wins Hollywood Music Video Awards for her video for Lady Gaga

byMaria Tril
07/04/2025
2 minute read
The screenshot of the Lady Gaga video clip directed by the Ukrainian Tania Munio.
Tanya Muino has received the “Director of the Year” award at the Hollywood Music Video Awards 2025.

Muinho earned the prestigious recognition for her work on Lady Gaga’s music video “Disease.” The same video also claimed an award for Best Makeup and Hair.

“This recognition means so much to me,” Muinho wrote on Instagram.

The “Disease” video continues to collect accolades. It recently won the “Best Solo Artist Video” award at the MTV Video Music Awards Japan 2025.

Muino has built an impressive career as a music video director, designer, stylist, photographer, and director. Born in the Odesa Oblast to a Cuban father and Ukrainian mother, she lived in Havana until the age of six.

Her portfolio includes collaborations with global music stars. She has directed videos for Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Katie Perry, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Cardi B, and Lil Nas X.

“Working with these artists has been an incredible journey,” Muino said.

Her talent has been recognized in Ukraine as well. She won the annual Ukrainian YUNA award for “Best Music Video” three consecutive times.

In 2021, Muino received the MTV Europe Music Awards 2021 in the “Best Video” category for her work on American artist Lil Nas X’s “Montero.

