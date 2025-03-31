Support us on Patreon
The CPH jury praised “2000 metres to Andriivka” as a film that captures “the disturbing poetry” of war while honoring each lost human life.
31/03/2025
31/03/2025
The shot from the film “2000 metres to Andriivka” by Ukrainian Oscar winner Mstyslav Chernov
Ukraine’s film 2000 metres to Andriivka wins an award at the Documentary Film Festival

Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov’s documentary “2000 metres to Andriivka” has won the F:ACT AWARD at the CPH documentary film festival in Denmark, according to the festival’s website.

We give the F: ACT award to ‘2000 Meters to Andriivka”’not just because it’s a conflict on our doorstep, but because it’s a masterpiece in filmmaking: a haunting, multi layered portrayal of war comparable to All Quiet on the Western Front,” the jury said, praising the film’s artistic merit.

They emphasized the film’s contemporary relevance. “But this is not the First World War, it’s today. The meaningless of war, and also its unsettling poetry are all on full display here. An artist in amongst bloodshed brings the reality home, and make an anti war film that forces us to reflect on the diginity of each human life lost.”

The documentary captures events from September 2023. It follows Ukrainian soldiers from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade fighting to liberate Andriivka village near Bakhmut, which have been occupied by Russian soldiers soon. The filmmakers documented every step of the military operation.

Chernov worked on the project for nearly 18 months with a team from FRONTLINE and Associated Press. The film crew included photographer Oleksandr Babenko and producers Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath.

Two-time Grammy winner Sam Slater, known for his work on “Chernobyl” and “Joker,” composed the music for the documentary.

“This is a difficult time for Ukraine. This is a difficult time for Ukrainian filmmakers. But right now we are fighting for truth, for survival, for our stories not to be forgotten. And this award is another proof that we are heard and seen,” Chernov said. “We don’t know what awaits us tomorrow, but we know that as long as our voices sound, we will be alive.”

The CPH festival featured 71 films across six categories. The main DOX prize went to Deming Chen’s “Always,” which chronicles a farming family.

In January, the independent American film festival “Sundance” screened footage from “2000 metres to Andriivka.”

Chernov’s previous documentary, “20 Days in Mariupol,” created with Yevhen Maloletka and Vasilisa Stepanenko, received numerous accolades in 2024, including an Oscar, BAFTA, and the Sundance Festival Audience Award.

