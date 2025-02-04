Support us on Patreon
Russia facilitates the resettlement of Russians to “abandoned” apartments in Mariupol

The calculated strategy aims for population replacement in the occupied Ukrainian territories.
by Bohdan Ben
04/02/2025
Blocks of flats built by Russian occupation administration in Mariupol next to destroyed buildings. Source: Novosti Donbasa
In the occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Russia is executing a calculated strategy of population replacement, systematically transforming the urban landscape to favor Russian settlers while marginalizing local Ukrainian residents. The approach centers on housing manipulation, the Current Times reports.

Nearly three years after capturing Mariupol, Russian authorities have destroyed approximately 460 residential buildings while constructing only around fifty new structures. These new developments are not intended to restore housing for displaced Ukrainians, but instead created as attractive properties for Russian settlers, primarily marketed through mortgage mechanisms.

The housing strategy reveals a multi-layered approach to demographic transformation. President Vladimir Putin himself has endorsed redistributing what Russian authorities callownerlessapartments, suggesting local authorities should actively allocate these properties to people. These apartments, often belonging to Ukrainians who were forced to flee during the war, are being repurposed without any legal protections for the original owners.

Petro Andriushchenko, a former advisor to Mariupol mayor, describes this as a calculatedpopulation replacement policy.He says approximately 50,000 Russian settlers now populate Mariupol, with massive housing market interventions designed to facilitate their settlement. New apartments, priced around $30,000, are strategically positioned to attract Russian residents, while local Ukrainians face significant barriers, including a lack of credit history according to Russian laws.

Occupation authorities have proposed regulations allowing Mariupol residents to claim properties owned by those who have left, effectively undermining property rights and creating an atmosphere of perpetual uncertainty. Local officials, including occupation administration representative Igor Ovsiyenko, suggest that municipal authorities should manage potential property disputes. President Putin has indicated support for redistributing available apartments.

