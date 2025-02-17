Film about war in Ukraine Rock, Scissors, Paper wins prestigious BAFTA award

The short film about Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine named Rock, Scissors, Paper won the BAFTA award for Best British Short Film on 16 February, at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

The film features Ukrainian actors Alexander Rudinsky, Sergei Kalantai, Yuri Radionov, and Alexander Yatsenko.

The twenty-minute film was honored at the 78th British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards ceremony. Rock, Scissors, Paper is based on real events during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The film tells the story of 18-year-old Ivan, whose father works as a surgeon from the first days of the war. When Russian soldiers discover a shelter with wounded people, the young man takes up arms to protect his family and those who need help.

Alexander Rudinsky played the main role, while Sergei Kalantai portrayed Ivan’s father. Ukrainian actor Yuri Radionov and Alexander Yatsenko, who previously appeared in Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov’s production of “Viy,” also starred in the film.

Ukrainian actor Alexander Rudinsky, who plays the main role, accepted the award on stage. He dedicated the recognition to his friend who died in combat.

“I want to dedicate this award to my friend Zhenya Svitlychny, who died in the war five days before we started filming. And also to all those who defend my country and do everything possible to keep it independent,” Rudinsky said.

Franz Böhm, a 26-year-old British director of German descent, directed the film. Taiwanese-born London resident Seán Yü Niu served as cinematographer.

This victory follows the last year one when movie 20 Days in Mariupol directed by Mstyslav Chernov won the BAFTA for Best Documentary. The film documents the harrowing experiences of civilians during Russia’s invasion of Mariupol, showcasing war crimes and the resilience of those trapped in the city. In March of 2024, 20 Days in Mariupol won Oscar, an Academy Award, – the first for Ukraine.

