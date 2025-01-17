Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

After Mariupol Oscar win, new Ukraine war film advances at BAFTA awards

Ukrainian-British short film about medic’s son fighting Russian forces nominated for BAFTA award.
byOlena Mukhina
17/01/2025
2 minute read
A screenshot from the Rock, Paper, Scissors movie
After Mariupol Oscar win, new Ukraine war film advances at BAFTA awards

Rock, Paper, Scissors, the short film about the war in Ukraine, has been nominated for one of the major categories of the prestigious BAFTA, the British film award announced on its official website, according to UNIAN.

Based on actual events, the film has been nominated for “Best British Short Film” and will now compete for the award. British filmmaker of German origin, Franz Blum, directed the short film. The lead role in the 20-minute film was played by Ukrainian actor Alexander Rudinsky, known for his roles in The First Swallows and Stay Online movies. He portrayed 18-year-old Ivan.

Rock, Paper, Scissors depicts events at the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of eastern Ukraine. The plot centers around Ivan’s father, a medic, who secretly operates on injured civilians and soldiers in a bunker that the occupiers eventually discover.

Ivan must protect his family and the wounded, forcing him to take up arms and go into battle. The Ukrainian soldier who served as the prototype for the main character was introduced to the director in the UK, where the Ukrainian was undergoing military training.

Five films have been nominated in the Best British Short Film category. The film Anora, starring Russian actor Yuri Borisov, also garnered seven nominations. The BAFTA awards ceremony will take place on 16 February.

In 2024, the eyewitness documentary 20 Days in Mariupol, shot by war reporter Mstyslav Chernov during the Russian siege of the Ukrainian city in 2022, won an Academy Award — the first for Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!