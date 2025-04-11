Germany commits € 11 billion through 2029, leads new Electronic Warfare Coalition for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting

On 11 April, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the creation of a new Electronic Warfare (EW) Capability Coalition to boost Ukraine’s electronic warfare capabilities, according to UNIAN.

The announcement came during a press briefing following the 27th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Ramstein format at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

With this new coalition, led by Germany, nine such multinational capability coalitions have been established in close coordination with Ukraine and its partners.

“Through this coalition, we want to further strengthen Ukraine’s capabilities in electromagnetic warfare,” said Pistorius.

He explained that the effort would support Ukraine in maintaining communications, gathering intelligence, jamming enemy signals, and countering drones and navigation systems.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov added that 11 nations have signed a joint letter of intent to join the initiative. The coalition will focus on acquiring equipment, training specialists, and developing electronic warfare doctrines and policies.

“This coalition is designed not only to meet the Ukrainian army’s immediate EW needs, but also to lay the foundation for long-term development,” Umerov emphasized.

Pistorius also announced that the German parliament had approved an additional Ukraine support package, bringing over €11 billion in new funding through 2029, on top of previously committed assistance.

This year, Germany will provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems and guided missiles, as well as self-propelled howitzers, infantry fighting vehicles, main battle tanks, and ammunition for ground forces.

Germany is also working to establish repair capabilities for military equipment inside Ukraine, planning to sign framework agreements on spare parts and continue its military training missions for Ukrainian troops.

Additionally, Germany unveiled a new security assistance package including:

4 IRIS-T air defense systems

30 Patriot air defense missiles

300 IRIS-T missiles

300 reconnaissance drones

120 man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS)

25 Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles

15 Leopard 1A5 tanks

14 artillery systems