Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Germany commits € 11 billion through 2029, leads new Electronic Warfare Coalition for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting

Defense Minister Pistorius announces a comprehensive security package including crucial air defense systems and the formation of a specialized electronic warfare coalition aimed at countering Russia’s battlefield advantages in signal jamming and drone operations.
byOlena Mukhina
11/04/2025
3 minute read
Norway’s State Secretary for Defense Tore O. Sandvik, UK Defense Secretary John Healey, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the Ramstein-27 meeting in Brussels, 11 April 2025.
Germany commits € 11 billion through 2029, leads new Electronic Warfare Coalition for Ukraine at Ramstein meeting

On 11 April, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the creation of a new Electronic Warfare (EW) Capability Coalition to boost Ukraine’s electronic warfare capabilities, according to UNIAN. 

The announcement came during a press briefing following the 27th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Ramstein format at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.

With this new coalition, led by Germany, nine such multinational capability coalitions have been established in close coordination with Ukraine and its partners.

“Through this coalition, we want to further strengthen Ukraine’s capabilities in electromagnetic warfare,” said Pistorius.

He explained that the effort would support Ukraine in maintaining communications, gathering intelligence, jamming enemy signals, and countering drones and navigation systems.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov added that 11 nations have signed a joint letter of intent to join the initiative. The coalition will focus on acquiring equipment, training specialists, and developing electronic warfare doctrines and policies.

“This coalition is designed not only to meet the Ukrainian army’s immediate EW needs, but also to lay the foundation for long-term development,” Umerov emphasized.

Pistorius also announced that the German parliament had approved an additional Ukraine support package, bringing over €11 billion in new funding through 2029, on top of previously committed assistance.

This year, Germany will provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems and guided missiles, as well as self-propelled howitzers, infantry fighting vehicles, main battle tanks, and ammunition for ground forces.

Germany is also working to establish repair capabilities for military equipment inside Ukraine, planning to sign framework agreements on spare parts and continue its military training missions for Ukrainian troops.

Additionally, Germany unveiled a new security assistance package including:

  • 4 IRIS-T air defense systems
  • 30 Patriot air defense missiles
  • 300 IRIS-T missiles
  • 300 reconnaissance drones
  • 120 man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS)
  • 25 Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles
  • 15 Leopard 1A5 tanks
  • 14 artillery systems

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts