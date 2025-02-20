Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Forbes: Ukrainians track Russian fiber-optic drones by following cables to hidden base

By following sunlight reflections on fiber-optic drone cables, Ukrainian drone teams identified and eliminated Russian operators in Donetsk Oblast.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
20/02/2025
2 minute read
Forbes: Ukrainians track Russian fiber-optic drones by following cables to hidden base
A hidden Russian drone base on Donetsk Oblast. Photo: Screenshot
Forbes: Ukrainians track Russian fiber-optic drones by following cables to hidden base

In the battlefield south of Vodyane in Donetsk Oblast, drone operators from the Ukrainian National Guard’s Kara Dag Brigade executed a precision strike against Russian drone operators, Forbes reports.

The Ukrainian team specifically targeted Russians deploying advanced fiber-optic drones – technology designed to circumvent Ukraine’s electronic warfare systems. These specialized drones transmit signals via thin wires rather than radio frequencies, making them resistant to jamming.

“Spotting the reflection of fiber-optic cables, the Kara Dag Brigade operators followed the sunlight-reflecting fibers back to the Russian team’s hidden base in a clutch of snow-covered buildings—and struck the hapless Russian operators with explosive FPV drones,” war correspondent David Axe details.

The battlefield success demonstrates Ukraine’s continued capacity for effective resistance through technological advantage, particularly in unmanned systems, even as the diplomatic landscape shifts.

The operation occurred as US and Russian diplomats met in Riyadh to discuss potential paths toward ending the war—notably without Ukrainian representation. The timing underscores Ukraine’s determination to continue resistance regardless of diplomatic developments.

“Ukraine has fewer troops and less artillery than Russia, but it has more and better drones, many of which are made in Ukraine and paid for with Ukrainian and European funds,” Axe notes.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pivoted toward strengthening European alliances, meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and French President Emmanuel Macron to secure continued support.

As Axe concludes, the tactical drone victory carries a strategic message: “America may choose to bow to Russia, but Ukraine doesn’t have to.”

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts