Drone strike halts operations at key Russian military fuel supplier

A drone attack targeted the Syzran oil refinery in Russia’s Samara Oblast, causing fire and halting operations.

Ukraine attacks oil refineries to disrupt Russian military logistics and damage the Russian economy, which is highly dependent on oil revenues.

The Syzran refinery, operational since 1942, employs over 2,200 people and produces various petroleum products, including motor fuel, aviation kerosene, and bitumen. The facility is part of a state-owned energy giant Rosneft.

Governor of Samara Oblast reported that emergency services were deployed to the site, stating that “no major damage” occurred and no casualties were reported.

However, local residents told the Russian Telegram channel Mash that they heard at least three explosions at approximately 2:45 a.m. on 19 February. A fire broke out in the area shortly after.

pic.twitter.com/PTfqV9v5nF — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 19, 2025

Sources cited by Russian media outlet ASTRA also claimed the attack damaged the AVT-6 primary oil processing unit.

The facility was already previously attacked in March 2024.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported intercepting multiple drones overnight, stating that air defense forces destroyed nine unmanned aerial vehicles across several regions, including Bryansk and Tatarstan, and over the Black Sea.

This incident adds to a growing pattern of drone strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. According to ASTRA calculations, at least 17 Russian oil facilities have been targeted in the first two months of 2025.

After the 17 February drone strike, a major Russian oil pipeline, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s (CPC) Kropotkinskaya pumping station, was forced to halt operations due to the attack, potentially reducing oil shipments from Kazakhstan.

