Ukrainian military formations allegedly secured a presence in the border zone of Russia’s Kursk oblast despite intense counter-efforts by Russian troops, according to various Russian Telegram channels.

While official Russian sources did not confirm any territorial changes, some Russian “war correspondents” claim that Ukrainian forces occupied several settlements in the Sudzhansky district of the Kursk oblast in Russia. On 6 August, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have repelled the attackers but later deleted this post.

Russian Telegram channels estimate that up to 400 members of Ukrainian formations are present in the controlled areas of the Kursk oblast, with reinforcements continuing to arrive. In total, they claim that the Ukrainian command positioned up to 2,000 personnel along the border.

Explosions heard in a city where a nuclear power plant is located

Residents of Kurchatov, a Russian city housing the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, reported hearing explosions and seeing shattered windows in the early hours of 6 August, according to local Telegram channels. The incident occurred around 1:40 a.m., with eyewitnesses describing explosion sounds in the sky above the city.

Despite the reported disturbances, authorities maintain that the nuclear facility continues to operate normally.

Russian officials tell of “heroic resistance” to Ukrainian advance

On 7 August, The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to have intercepted 11 drones over several oblasts, including Belgorod, Kursk, Rostov, and Voronezh.

The head of the Kursk Oblast, Alexei Smirnov, stated that air defense forces successfully shot down two missiles. He characterized the situation as the oblast “heroically resisting attacks by Ukrainian Nazis over the past day.”

Russian civilians evacuate from border settlements in Kursk Oblast

In response to the perceived threat, emergency services in the Kursk Oblast were placed on high alert, with medical facilities in border areas increasing their blood supplies.

Smirnov confirmed ongoing evacuations from border areas. Simultaneously, local social media channels in Kursk are seeing an increase in posts from residents seeking help to locate and evacuate relatives from settlements that have reportedly lost all communication.

Russia media Astra reports communication with a relative of Russian Sverdlikovo residents who states that her grandparents remain in the village without electricity, water, or gas. The source indicates that not all residents were able to evacuate, and those who did used their personal vehicles.

On the night of 6 August, Ukrainian forces allegedly breached Russia’s Kursk Oblast from Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast. Russians suggested that this operation was orchestrated by Kyrylo Budanov, head of Ukraine’s military intelligence.

The operation began at 3 a.m., involving artillery, tanks, and drones, with unconfirmed Russian reports of two Ukrainian tanks destroyed and at least 20 Ukrainian servicemen killed on the first day.

