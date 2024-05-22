Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian forces not allow to evacuate about 100 people left in Vovchansk

Russian soldiers are not allowing Ukrainians to evacuate and threatening to shoot them, according to Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast
byMaria Tril
22/05/2024
1 minute read
Evacuation in Kharkiv Oblast
Evacuation in Kharkiv Oblast, May 2024. Photo: Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy
Russian forces not allow to evacuate about 100 people left in Vovchansk

Around 100 people remain in Vovchansk, whom the Russian soldiers are not allowing to evacuate, threatening to shoot them, Kharkiv Oblast Head Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to Syniehubov, the Kharkiv government continues evacuation efforts. A total of 10,700 people have been evacuated from the Lypetsk and Vovchansk directions.

“Some 100 people remain in the city of Vovchansk, whom the Russians have essentially taken hostage and are not letting out for evacuation under threats of execution,” he said during a television marathon.

Synehubov also said that in the first days of the Russian offensive from the Kharkiv Oblast border, where fighting is now taking place, they evacuated almost all people.

“In the first days of the Russians’ entry into the territory of Kharkiv Oblast, there were about 30 people in all the populated areas.”

On 10 May, Russian forces launched a renewed offensive on Kharkiv Oblast.

On 13 May, the gray zone and front line in the oblast had increased, with Russian troops deliberately trying to stretch it by attacking in small groups in new directions.

On 21 May, Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational-strategic military group, said during a television marathon that in the Kharkiv oblast, including Vovchansk, the Ukrainian soldiers managed to stabilize the situation, but it remained difficult.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts