Russian morning attack on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast injures seven people

Over the past day, Russian occupying forces tried 22 times in total to force Ukrainian units out of their positions in the Kharkiv and Kupiansk sectors.
Maria Tril
22/05/2024
ukrainian soldier on frontline
Ukrainian soldier. Credit: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via Telegram
Russian morning attack on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast injures seven people

Russian military attacked Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv Oblast, damaging a kindergarten, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

According to the governor, as of 10 am, the attack injured seven people.

Over the past day, the Russian military attacked and shelled the settlements of the Kharkiv Oblast five times. The attacks damaged a kindergarten and a local market, injured one person

In the Kharkiv and Kupiansk sectors, Russian occupying forces tried 22 times in total to force Ukrainian units out of their positions.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army, battles continued on the Kharkiv front on 20 May near Starytsia and Vovchansk cities. Most attacks were reportedly on the Pokrovsk front.

On 10 May, Russians renewed their offensive on Kharkiv Oblast, seizing villages and executing civilians. Since that date, offenses have intensified on multiple fronts.

