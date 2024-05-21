Germany’s air defense initiative for Ukraine supported by 12 countries, almost €1 bn raised

At an online meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format meeting) on 20 May, 12 countries support Germany’s initiative to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses, according to Germany’s Defense Ministry’s post on X/Twitter.

The Ministry says Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, and Canada are providing financial help for procuring the air defenses systems, while the US, the UK, France, Spain, Romania, Belgium, and Lithuania are supplying material and missiles. Meanwhile, Latvia plans to newly join the German air defense initiative, according to the report.

Germany’s Immediate Action on Air Defense (IAAD) initiative, launched in April 2024 amid escalated Russian air assaults on Ukraine, pools money and resources from the international community to rapidly acquire and deliver air defense systems to Ukraine.

The German Foreign Ministry says that the initiative launched by FM Annalena Baerbock and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has already raised almost one billion euros to provide additional support for Ukrainian air defense.

Germany announced on 13 April the urgent transfer of a third Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. Later, German Ambassador Martin Jäger stated that Ukraine would receive another IRIS-T air defense system from Germany in May.

Read also: