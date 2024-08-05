Ukraine deploys German Skynex air defense systems

Ukraine has deployed German-made Skynex air defense systems to protect its airspace, as revealed in an official video released by the Ukrainian Air Force on its day of celebration, according to Militarnyi.

Amid the ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks, Ukraine requests all available air defense systems from its allies. The Skynex is one of the cutting-edge systems, presented by Rheinmetall in 2021.

The Skynex system, developed by Rheinmetall Air Defence, is now in service with the Ukrainian Air Force. Its primary role is object air defense, focusing on protecting airfields and critical infrastructure due to its stationary nature, as per Militarnyi.

Each Skynex battery consists of four 35mm gun mounts, a control post, and a radar station. The radar is responsible for initial target detection and gun guidance. Additionally, each gun mount is equipped with its own radar station combined with an optical system, enhancing accuracy against small-sized targets.

In 2022, Rheinmetall announced the production of two Skynex batteries for an unnamed European country, requesting funding from the German Federal Government. Later, anonymous government sources told Handelsblatt that these two new air defense system batteries, valued at €182 million, were destined for Ukraine.

The delivery of these systems was included in the military aid package from the German government, which Ukraine received in early 2024.

